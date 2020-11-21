Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Shares Up 5.6%

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.97. 927,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 195,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $4,455,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,245,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

