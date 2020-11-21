Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

