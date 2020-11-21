NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

