NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

