NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 123.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

