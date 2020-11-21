NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

