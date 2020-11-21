Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $306.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.55 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.