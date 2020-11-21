NORMA Group’s (NOEJF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOEJF. HSBC raised NORMA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

