Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $240.80 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

