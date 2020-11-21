Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 2,138,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,591,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.