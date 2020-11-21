Nord/LB Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.79 ($71.52).

ETR HEI opened at €58.56 ($68.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.44. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

