Nord/LB Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.55 ($45.36).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

