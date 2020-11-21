Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.75. 191,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 320,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 30.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Noah by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

