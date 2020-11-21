NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry Sells 3,801 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.72 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NMI by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

