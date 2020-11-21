NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael J. Embler Sells 32,813 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
