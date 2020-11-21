NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael J. Embler Sells 32,813 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.