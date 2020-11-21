nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 264,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 312,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $577,814. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 109,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

