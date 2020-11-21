NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $54.70

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $23.00 to $54.70 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NIO. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $34,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

