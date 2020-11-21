NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $54.70

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $23.00 to $54.70 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NIO. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.31.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.