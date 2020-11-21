NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.75 to $77.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.42.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,134 shares of company stock worth $39,304,098 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

