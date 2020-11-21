Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.