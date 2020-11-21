New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGD. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

