Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Trading 6.2% Higher

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 704,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 362,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.
In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
