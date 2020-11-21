Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Trading 6.2% Higher

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 704,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 362,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 967,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 181,061 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

