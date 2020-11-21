NetEase, Inc. (NTES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NTES opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $103.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.60 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

