Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Purchases 66,424 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 66,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $225,841.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 20,909 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $71,717.87.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

Shares of UEPS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

