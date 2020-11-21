Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball Acquires 69,150 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball purchased 69,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.53 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

