NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.96.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.84 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,215.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 455,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 117,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

