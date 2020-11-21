Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOPMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NOPMF stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

