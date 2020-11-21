nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $93.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,004,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,912,000.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

