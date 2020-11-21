Naviaddress Price Up 61.5% Over Last Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $73,905.05 and $6,316.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

