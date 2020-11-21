Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

