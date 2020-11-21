Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NGVC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
