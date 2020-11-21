Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of NGVC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.