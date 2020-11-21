National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYE. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.02, a PEG ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 27.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 649,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

