National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

