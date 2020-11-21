National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.27 and a 52 week high of C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.10.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

