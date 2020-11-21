National Bank Financial Raises Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $0.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

EGO opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

