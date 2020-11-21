National Bank Financial Boosts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

