National Bank Financial Boosts Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$22.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$112,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

