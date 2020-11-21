National Bank Financial Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$15.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

