Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 464.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

