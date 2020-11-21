NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,937 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $286,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $47.99 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

