MVL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $710,954.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. MVL has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $710,954.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Cryptology, CoinBene and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00397219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.02788484 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,366,969,813 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptology, IDCM, UEX, Cashierest and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.