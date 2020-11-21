Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

