Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 20,650 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of Gogo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00.

Shares of GOGO opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

