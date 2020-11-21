MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 41.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 93.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 13.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,455,000 after buying an additional 55,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $400.30 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $437.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.62.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

