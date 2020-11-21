Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.