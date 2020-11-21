Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 3,088,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,859,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

