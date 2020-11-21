Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

