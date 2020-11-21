Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.77. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

NYSE MSI opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $222,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 86.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

