MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOR. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

