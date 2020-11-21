MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MorphoSys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; and Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners.

