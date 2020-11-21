MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOR. Citigroup began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

